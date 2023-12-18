- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Sarkodie has confessed that he wished Jznyo’s ‘Butta My Bread’ featuring Lasmid was one of his songs.

According to Sarkodie, the song is one of his favourite songs and upon hearing it felt like he needed to be the one with this hit song.

He made this statement during a short performance at the Rapperholic Exhibition when Lasmid was performing to the fans.

The ‘Otan’ singer explained that he was pained that the song wasn’t his but all the same he blesses Lasmid for coming out with a tune of that nature that has got people dancing.

Sarkodie used to opportunity to speak words of encouragement to Lasmid saying he believes he will go places people haven’t thought or imagined.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below: