I won’t campaign for NPP in 2024 – Samini

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
One of the celebrities who supported the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) to win political power in 2020 Emmanuel Andrew Samini popularly known as Samini has disclosed that he is not going to repeat that in 2024.

Ghana goes to polls on 7th December, 2024 and people have started talking about the party they are going to campaign or vote for in the upcoming elections.

But Dancehall artiste Samini has mentioned that he is not going to repeat what he did in 2020 when he threw his support behind President Nana Addo.

According to Samini in a recent interview, the main reason why he campaigned for President Nana Addo was because he believed in the ideologies and wanted Nana Addo to fulfil the manifesto of his party.

He added that this motivated him and his colleagues to campaign for the NPP ahead of the 2020 General elections.

“Things like free SHS, one district one dam (1D1D), one district one factory (1D1F) for the farmers. I was more interested about the factories because I come from the North and the numbers we have over there if you have factories that can employ people,” he said.

He said that not enough effort has been made into the music industry compared to what was promised to him during the 2020 campaign when asked if he would continue to campaign for the NPP in 2024.

Source:GhPage

