“I won’t feature Sarkodie on my Akokoa hit song” – Safo Newman clarifies

Latest Ghanaian music sensation, Safo Newman has clarified that he is not open to any feature on his hit song, ‘Akokoa’.

Safo made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3’s Showbiz 360 where he stated that since he went viral, he had received offers from other musicians for a possible collaboration.

He however made it clear that he did not intend to feature any musician in his Akokoa viral song.

According to him, he wants the song to grow in its pure state but is open to working on new songs and other features.