type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I won't feature Sarkodie on my Akokoa hit song" - Safo Newman...
Entertainment

“I won’t feature Sarkodie on my Akokoa hit song” – Safo Newman clarifies

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Latest Ghanaian music sensation, Safo Newman has clarified that he is not open to any feature on his hit song, ‘Akokoa’.

Safo made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3’s Showbiz 360 where he stated that since he went viral, he had received offers from other musicians for a possible collaboration.

He however made it clear that he did not intend to feature any musician in his Akokoa viral song.

According to him, he wants the song to grow in its pure state but is open to working on new songs and other features.

TODAY

Saturday, January 27, 2024
Accra
clear sky
83.2 ° F
83.2 °
83.2 °
60 %
2.8mph
1 %
Sat
83 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more