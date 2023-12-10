I won’t waste my body to give birth unless I’m paid £250,000 – Jenny Darling

- Advertisement -

A London base influencer has affirmed her stand on the fact that she won’t ‘sacrifice’ her body for a baby unless she is paid a £250,000 annual allowance among others.

Jenny Darling, a 23 years old influencer from Bishopsgate, London revealed her non-negotiable deal for pregnancy to make it ‘worth’ the toll on her physical and mental health.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Jenny said she would need to be married before pregnancy kicks in, with a prenuptial agreement, and she’d like a ‘babymoon’ abroad before giving birth.

Following the birth, she wants a £250,000 annual allowance to pay for therapy, a personal trainer and anything she’d need for herself and the baby.

Jenny’s list of demands doesn’t stop there; she also wants a doula and a housekeeper for the first six months postpartum, who would be replaced by a weekly cleaner after that.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She also demands a luxury push present – such as a car or apartment – and a mummy makeover, including a tummy tuck and boob job.

Jenny said:

‘Motherhood is priceless. You can’t put a number on what is worth sacrificing. Creating a human life takes a lot of sacrifice. I’d never put my body through that for free. I’m not built to suffer.’

She continued: ‘Kids are expensive. I wouldn’t want to bring a child into this world to suffer.

‘I would have kids on the terms it’s a good motherhood experience for me.’

Jenny would need to have a prenup in place before falling pregnant. She said:

‘I would need to be married before I would even have a child – mainly because of my religion and protection for the baby.’