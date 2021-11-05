type here...
I wore only one uniform to school – Diana Hamiltion recounts childhood hardship

By Kweku Derrick
Diana Hamilton throwback
Gospel singer, Diana Hamilton has opened up about the challenges she went through while growing up as a child from an underprivileged background.

Among the hardship she faced at a young age, the reigning Artiste of the Year recounted how she attended primary school with just one uniform.

Diana Hamilton explained that although she attended Morning Star – a school believed to be for the rich – she owned a single uniform which she kept washing and ironing every day to make sure she is always neat for school.

Recounting her humble beginnings, Diana Hamilton explained she kept wearing that particular uniform until she outgrew it.

“I started class six at Morning Star school which is believed to be for the rich and had only one uniform and though I was growing tall with the uniform below my knees, it was all I had. I couldn’t even bend to sweep when my classmates were around since I will be virtually naked. So, when it is my time to sweep, I go as early as possible to do so before everyone comes”

“My dad was very committed and found ways and means for me to stay with someone whose kids were in Morning Star so I could also attend the school and that was how I found myself there and sat in a pickup bucket every day to go to school.” she disclosed in an interview with Adom TV.

Source:GHPage

