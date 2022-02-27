type here...
"I would rather die in Ukraine than to come to Ghana and suffer" – Ghanaian student [Video]

By Albert
A Ghanaian student stuck in Ukraine following the invasion of Russia has said he would prefer to stay in the country than return home.

According to him, he has not made his mind up to come down to Ghana where he would not be sure of his fortunes.

In a Tik Tok video, the gentleman said the poverty level in Ghana coupled with lack of opportunities were enough fears for him to have decided to stay in Ukraine despite the turmoil instead of returning home.

“I will prefer to stay in Ukraine than to return to Ghana. Do not try to come for me, I prefer to die here than to return to Ghana to suffer,” he said.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian students stuck in Ukraine have been crying to the government and representatives to expedite action to evacuate them since the tension in the country has escalated to abnormal levels.

