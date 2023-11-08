type here...
‘I would rather donate my kidney to Ned Nwoko my husband than my father’ – Regina Daniels

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Regina Daniels - Ned Nwoko
Beautiful Nigerian screen goddess, Regina Daniels has expressed her willingness to donate a kidney to her husband, Ned Nwoko, rather than her own biological father.

This controversial statement came during a conversation on a movie set when she was confronted with a challenging question about organ donation.

Regina Daniels explained that if her father and the father of her children were both in a hospital with kidney complications, she would prioritize saving the father of her children for the sake of her sons.

Her response highlighted her deep concern for her children’s happiness and well-being.

As a mother, I will donate my kidney to my children’s father not because he is my husband but because I don’t want my children to grow up without a father,” she said.

