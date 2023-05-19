type here...
Ibrah One reacts to Hajia4Real's extradition from the UK to the USA
Entertainment

Ibrah One reacts to Hajia4Real’s extradition from the UK to the USA

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Ibrah One has shared his thoughts on the Hajia4Real Case. He has been silent on social media for a while; finally, he has broken the long silence.

In a series of posts on his favourite Snapchat account, the self-acclaimed billionaire preached that no one should be happy over Hajia4Real’s case.

He explained that Tables can turn therefore for one to point accusing fingers and laugh at the embattled Ghanaian socialite and musician is not a good way.

Ibrahim Dauda otherwise called Ibrah One also lashed out at Ghanaians for mocking Hajia4Real over her fraud case yet they forget that the real thieves are the Politicians.

Hajia 4 Real was arrested in the UK in November last year and handed over to the US Authorities on Monday, May 15th, 2023.

She was accused of engaging in a $2 Million romance scam involving elderly Americans. Wading into the conversation this morning is Ibrah One with a word of caution for everyone.

