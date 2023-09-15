type here...
Biggest Spender in GH – Ibrahim Mahama buys a slipper worth a whooping Ghc 14,000 from a boutique

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ibrahim Mahama acquires a customized private jet
Ibrahim Mahama
Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian businessman, and the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, and the owner of several other businesses in Ghana.

Ibrahim Mahama has once again directed attention to himself.

Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama recently received a luxurious pair of shoes from one of Ghana’s most prestigious fashion houses.

The renowned founder of Engineers and Planners was captured indulging in a shopping excursion, perusing a collection of high-end footwear alongside the fashion house’s owner, Nana Sarfo.

Both Ibrahim Mahama and Nana Sarfo are esteemed members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

In the video footage, Ibrahim Mahama sported a casual attire, donning jeans and a Lacoste shirt, which he paired with a set of elegant formal shoes.

Accompanying him was an elegantly dressed woman in a striking bright blue traditional dress.

The trio leisurely strolled through the expansive boutique, engaging in light conversation while browsing the exquisite selection of shoes.

Nana Sarfo, the fashion house owner, readily offered his friend some fashion advice and recommendations during their shopping excursion.

Source:GHPAGE

