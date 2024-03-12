- Advertisement -

There is likely to be a boxing bout between rappers Ice Prince Zamani from Nigeria and his Ghanaian colleague D-Black in the coming days and months.

Nigeria and Ghana have over the years had this ‘peaceful’ war that comes up whenever the two countries meet or come face-to-face with each other.

According to Ice Prince, he is eyeing the boss of Black Avenue Musik because looking at his stature he believes he would prefer to have a boxing bout with him so he can triumph over him and make Nigeria proud.

He added that he would be on the neck of D-Black for the challenge until he called on his fellow rapper Sarkodie for backup.

The post reads: “if I’m to pick a fight, it will most likely be somebody like @DBLACKGH so I can AJ box his big azz champagne chest till he calls Sark for help like broskie abeg I use Gad beg you charlay save me from this Nigerian Ice kraa.”

