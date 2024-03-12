type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentIce Prince and D-Black to engage in a boxing bout
Entertainment

Ice Prince and D-Black to engage in a boxing bout

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Ice-Prince-and-D-Black
Ice-Prince-and-D-Black
- Advertisement -

There is likely to be a boxing bout between rappers Ice Prince Zamani from Nigeria and his Ghanaian colleague D-Black in the coming days and months.

Nigeria and Ghana have over the years had this ‘peaceful’ war that comes up whenever the two countries meet or come face-to-face with each other.

According to Ice Prince, he is eyeing the boss of Black Avenue Musik because looking at his stature he believes he would prefer to have a boxing bout with him so he can triumph over him and make Nigeria proud.

He added that he would be on the neck of D-Black for the challenge until he called on his fellow rapper Sarkodie for backup.

The post reads: “if I’m to pick a fight, it will most likely be somebody like @DBLACKGH so I can AJ box his big azz champagne chest till he calls Sark for help like broskie abeg I use Gad beg you charlay save me from this Nigerian Ice kraa.”

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

See his post below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
85.4 ° F
85.4 °
85.4 °
72 %
3.1mph
46 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more