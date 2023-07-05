Identity and More Photos of Boatemaa, the lady who has accused John Paintsil of owing her

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

News Trending has it that Former Blackstars player John Paintsil has been accused by a lady identified as Boahemaa of owing her and refusing to pay her.

According to the lady, the former footballer has been contacting her for help which she gladly offers to him without regret.

But two years ago, John allegedly borrowed an amount of Ghc15k from her but all efforts to get her money back have been unsuccessful.

Boahemaa has been silent about the whole issue until the footballer decided to comment on her post on Instagram forcing her to expose him.

She claimed John Paintsil doesn’t respond to her text anymore or answer her call asking about his intention to comment on her pictures when he has intentionally cut ties with her all because of the money he owed her.

Her post reads: “@john_painstil_official when are you paying my money? You can’t be owing me for almost two years now, be ignoring my calls & texts and decide to comment on my post. Respect yourself and do the needful. i don’t want to disrespect you”.

Photos of Boatemaah have splashed social media following her accusations against the Former Blackstar player. Below are some of her cute photos.

