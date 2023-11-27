type here...
Identity of Afia Schwarzenegger’s new husband finally revealed

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Afia-Schwarzenegger-and-Husband Barima-Duah
Afia-Schwarzenegger-and-Barima-Duah
Radio and Television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has been making noise online claiming she has tied the knot with another man after her marriage to Abrokwa ended in tears.

Sharing some photos and videos from the marriage ceremony, Afia Schwar has always kept the identity of her husband private.

In the past few days, she has been sharing photos online and claimed that her new husband promised to wed her three times and at three different destinations.

Well, trust the social media investigation team who have dug deep to reveal a photo of the mysterious man who married the controversial TV and radio personality.

From the little information available about him, the man is identified as Barima Duah but he is popularly known as sizeless.

Check out the photo below:

Source:GhPage

