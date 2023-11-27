- Advertisement -

Radio and Television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has been making noise online claiming she has tied the knot with another man after her marriage to Abrokwa ended in tears.

Sharing some photos and videos from the marriage ceremony, Afia Schwar has always kept the identity of her husband private.

In the past few days, she has been sharing photos online and claimed that her new husband promised to wed her three times and at three different destinations.

Well, trust the social media investigation team who have dug deep to reveal a photo of the mysterious man who married the controversial TV and radio personality.

From the little information available about him, the man is identified as Barima Duah but he is popularly known as sizeless.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out the photo below: