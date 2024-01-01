“If he does not give you 6,500 weekly allowance, dump him” – Senior slayqueen urges her juniors (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady sternly warns women to desist from relationships and marriages that do not earn them at least N500K (over 6,500gh) for upkeep weekly.

A video stirring mixed reactions on social media captured the piece of advice from a lady to her compatriot on how to choose the right relationships to be in.

According to the lady, being with a man is meant to be profitable, unlike the mindset of struggling financially or working hard to make ends meet as a woman.

She concluded that men should be able to provide their women with at least N500K monthly for their upkeep.

