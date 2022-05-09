type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"If I die, it's nice knowing you all" - Elon Musk shares...
News

“If I die, it’s nice knowing you all” – Elon Musk shares cryptic tweet

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, announced his impending death to the world in a cryptic tweet on Monday.

If he died in unusual circumstances, he said it would be his pleasure to meet everyone.

The Billionaire’s tweet sparked a social media frenzy, with many people still trying to figure out what the message was.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” Elon had tweeted in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, Elon’s tweet came after Dmitry Rogozin, the former Russian Deputy Prime Minister, leaked fake information about him to Russian media.

The billionaire computer mogul was also accused of promoting fascism in Ukraine by sending military communication equipment to the war-torn country through his company, Starlink, during the continuing conflict, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Musk’s death-related remark has sparked outrage and consternation online.

Maye Musk, Elon Musk‘s mother, also responded to the remark on Twitter, saying it wasn’t humorous.

Musk replied: “Sorry I will try his best to stay alive.”

In swift reactions, netizens rebuked the scary note by Elon who is the chief executive officer of Tesla and SpaceX.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 9, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News