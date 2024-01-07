If I get disqualified from the Singathon, blame Kuame Eugene and this is why – Afua Asantewaa (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

In a rather jovial twist to her Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon attempt, Afua Asantewaa has suggested that her disqualification might be due to her crush on Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene.

Afua Asantewaa is waiting for her attempted record for longest singing to be confirmed by GWR.

In a recent lighthearted statement on HITZ FM, Asantewaa shared her cheeky suspicion about a potential disqualification, humorously linking it to her admiration for Kuami Eugene.

According to her, she is Kuame Eugene’s biggest fan, and having him come through for her at her sing-a-thon attempt made her heart beam, however, it made her forget his lyrics.

“I said that guy came and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘this guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene,” she told the host, IB.

She went on to add that her husband knows Kuami Eugene is her crush.

“My husband knows. So when he got there I said ‘Kuami you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come. I sang ‘Asuoden’ and you know his rap comes after. As I stood there, I did everything I couldn’t remember,” she further noted.

