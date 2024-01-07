type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentIf I get disqualified from the Singathon, blame Kuame Eugene and this...
Entertainment

If I get disqualified from the Singathon, blame Kuame Eugene and this is why – Afua Asantewaa (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In a rather jovial twist to her Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon attempt, Afua Asantewaa has suggested that her disqualification might be due to her crush on Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene.

Afua Asantewaa is waiting for her attempted record for longest singing to be confirmed by GWR.

In a recent lighthearted statement on HITZ FM, Asantewaa shared her cheeky suspicion about a potential disqualification, humorously linking it to her admiration for Kuami Eugene.

According to her, she is Kuame Eugene’s biggest fan, and having him come through for her at her sing-a-thon attempt made her heart beam, however, it made her forget his lyrics.

“I said that guy came and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘this guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene,” she  told the host, IB.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She went on to add that her husband knows Kuami Eugene is her crush.

“My husband knows. So when he got there I said ‘Kuami you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come. I sang ‘Asuoden’ and you know his rap comes after. As I stood there, I did everything I couldn’t remember,” she further noted. 

Check out the video below

TODAY

Sunday, January 7, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
84.8 ° F
84.8 °
84.8 °
70 %
2.7mph
37 %
Sun
85 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more