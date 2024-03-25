“If I have $100,000 and my husband has $30,000, he’ll still take care of the family – Woman says

- Advertisement -

A video has surfaced on the social media and already making rounds which is putting most men on the edge of the kind of woman they should marry.

During a live video session with counsellor Francisca Emmanuel on Instagram, a woman who joined her made claims that her money is hers alone, whiles her husband’s money is for the family.

When asked if she has $100,000 and her husband has $30,000, how much does the family have, she responded by saying, the family has $30,000 because her husband’s money is for the family but her money is for her only.

Read the conversation below;

Counsellor; “If you have $100,000, now your husband has $30,000, we’re talking about submission, how much does the family have?

Woman; “The family have $30,000. My husband is the head of the family right, so he has $30,000, so that is the family money.”

Counsellor; “Your money is your money, your husband’s money is people’s money?”

Woman; “Of course!”

This dialogue has raised eyebrows on social media with most men not happy with what they heard.