“If not for politics, I would’ve renamed University of Ghana after my Uncle, J.B. Danquah” – Akuffo Addo

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Nana Addo
The first Gentleman of the land, President Akufo Addo has hinted at changing the name of the University of Ghana, Legon to honor the memory and legacy of his uncle, J.B Danquah.

The president believes J.B. Danquah is worth any proposal to have the university named after him.

The President appraised that, J.B. Danquah’s pioneering work and resilience to mobilize Ghanaians to have their university, led to the establishment of the University of Ghana, one of the best tertiary institutions in Africa.

He insists that one will not be wrong in describing the Ghanaian scholar and politician as one of the founding fathers of the University of Ghana.

“Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen,”

“It will be wholly appropriate and not at all far-fetched to describe Joseph Boakye Danquah as the founder of this institution(University of Ghana), a fact that, on the 75th anniversary of its existence, should be vividly recalled by all of us who are being and are the beneficiaries of his work,” he said.

However, he indicated that the over polarized politics in the nation appear to have overridden historical accounts of events, making it difficult to honor the Pan-Africanist.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the University of Ghana on its diamond jubilee anniversary and the role it has played in the nation’s development.

