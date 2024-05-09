If you follow NPP as a young man, you’ll go broke – Actor Michael Afrane

Ghanaian actor and producer, Michael Afrane has admonished young Ghanaians to be careful in choosing their party lines.

According to the celebrated Ghanaian actor of Kumawood Film fame, if you follow NPP as a young man, you’ll go broke because their party executives are stingy.

The kumawood actor, in an interview with SeanCity TV, the NPP government led by Akufo Addo has nothing better for the youth of the country. They’re always in the news for scandal because they are full of corrupt people.

He vowed that if former president Mahama does not return in the upcoming elections, the chances are higher that there is no future for the average Ghanaian youth.

“…I keep saying that if you make the mistake and follow NPP as a young man or woman living in Ghana, you will go broke. The NPP executives I know are very stingy unlike the NDC folks..” he stated.

“The Nana Addo-led government has plunged this country into scandals upon scandals, thievery, and corruption. The thievery and corruption is beyond understanding. NPP is the most corrupt government Ghana has ever seen,” he added.