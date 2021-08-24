‘If you think you’re humble, wait till you have money that can’t finish’ — Businessman

- Advertisement -

Money is Power and Power is Everything- and so do these two determine who people are made of.

A Nigerian businessman has asserted that people who claim to be humble in life simply don’t have enough resources to satisfy their preferences, hence their moderate living standards.

Taking to Twitter, Samuel Otigba opined that lack of money has a way of giving people a false sense of modesty and humility.

According to the brand strategist, people’s core values are tested when they have money to fund their desired lifestyle, thus, they shouldn’t think they are humble until their values are tested.

Otigba went further to elaborate that the moment that one-time humble person becomes wealthy, a lot of people will be shocked to realize that it wasn’t their self-control or their faith in God that made them humble.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “When you are broke, everything seems linear, your taste in things are simple & sometimes that creates a false sense of modesty. Having money opens you up to a world of choices & gives you access to options you thought you never had, where your core values will be tested daily.”

“If you think you are humble, wait till you have money that can’t finish & then check yourself again. You’ll be shocked it wasn’t self control, good upbringing or your faith in God that was keeping you lowly, it was constant lack.”

