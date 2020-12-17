If you want to remain poor continue sports betting – Dag Heward Mills

- Advertisement -

The leader and of Lighthouse Chapel Bishop Dag Heward Mills has asked the youth to desist from sports betting since its not a good thing for them.

The Man of God made this statement during a sermon in church last Sunday were he spoke about the disadvantages of sports betting which some youth see as their means of survival.

According to the him, the worse part of sports betting is the fact that students who engage in it end up getting poor in future because they spent all their money on betting.

He said: “…When I was younger, I used to go to the horse races… and you’d see them coming, sometimes fifteen of them and those of us who were betting, you choose one and you bet on that one. I hear students have been betting? Look, If you want to be poor, continue betting”.

“From today tell yourself when you see the bet, do you have to go somewhere or on your phone? Tell yourself never, never, never again”.

“I am sure this election some people betted. I am sure there is betting on the election too, they bet on everything, whether you will score with the left leg or the right leg it is also a bet. I want to tell you are participating in the best project, you are betting on the right horse, Halleluyah when you choose the kingdom of God. So, be a church builder”.

“I know of no better lasting impact that we can make than to build God’s house in this era when we are here with whatever we have; with our land, money, with our physical effort, energy and to build churches.”