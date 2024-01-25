- Advertisement -

Award-winning media personality Abeiku Santana has taken a swipe at people who watch videos online describing them as people without a future.

According to the presenter, there is no better future anywhere and people especially the youth who are sitting and hoping for a better future are rather lazy.

He went on to say that he still wonders why some people would sit online and watch funny videos with the hope that someone from somewhere is going to provide a better future for the youth.

Abeiku Santana went ahead to say that, he has no problem if people go on social media to watch videos or do their stuff because as far as it provides them with money he has no problem.

“We all have 24 hours but what do you do with that? Some people spend three hours on social media it’s not bad unless you are making money from there. But if you spend three hours on social media watching funny videos on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter then it’s dangerous,” he said.

“You can go to WhatsApp chat and send videos for three hours. If you are still doing this in 2024, don’t expect any great future. Never take your present for granted because that is the foundation of your future,” he said while speaking on Okay FM.

Watch the video below: