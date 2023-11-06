“If your boyfriend no dey do you well, away”; Party girl screams in front of boyfriend – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A young party girl has taken over the trends on social media after a short video of her jamming at the just held Tidal Rave festival surfaced.

The yet nknown beautiful party girl was heard singing on top of her voice to veteran hip life group, VIP’s song hit song “Away”.

She screamed with passion, “If your boyfriend no dey do you well away” when the song got to that side.

Because of her passion, many people are of the view that it might be personal meaning she might be talking about her boyfriend indirectly.

Watch the video below;