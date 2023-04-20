Mantse AryeeQuaye has asked Drake to ignore the lawsuit brought against him by rapper Obrafour.

He has stated that the part of the song that Drake used without seeking permission belongs to him and thus should be the one to be compensated.

Ranting on Twitter following the $10 million suit Obrafour slapped Drake with, Mantse has demanded his fair share of the rights to the music and the intended money, or he thwarts everything.

The ‘chalewote’ festival originator was the one or the voice behind the ‘Killer Cut’ part of the Hammer-produced track that was sampled.

Manste said Obrafour has decided not to reach out to him, and his attempts at getting him to understand his stance have proven futile.

Manste believes Obrafour has no right to sue Drake because the part of the track used was not in his voice.

Today, @iamobrafour sued @Drake for copyright infringement for sampling "Oye Ohene (Remix)" in the track "Calling My Name."



Obrafour says Drake' previously sought permission to use the work, didn't get it, and released the track days later anyway. pic.twitter.com/JUptMETC76 — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) April 19, 2023

Mantse wrote the following…

Hello @Drake the intellectual property more specifically the ‘KILLER CUT’ sound sampled in your song “Calling My Name” belongs to me Mantse Aryeequaye and not to @IamObrafuo.

@Drake Rights to the said ‘KILLER CUT’ sound were never relinquished to @IamObrafuor and was used by Edward Nana Poku Osei aka Hamma, Producer of Obrafuors album on Obrafuor’s song as he did with others.

@Drake I Mantse Aryeequaye maintain my intellectual property rights and claim over all my artistic works including the “Killer Cut” sound you sampled off “Oye Ohene” remix used on Obrafuor’s album.

@Drake my lawyer Kofi Bentil esq. of Lex Praxis Incorporated kbentil@lexpraxis.net who is pursuing this matter has informed me of a lawsuit against you solely in the name of @IamObrafuor .

@Drake This is to confirm I [Mantse Aryeequaye] insist that although @IamObrafuor has interest in the matter, he is not the owner of the right, and cannot assert it, definitely not alone, or make any demands for sole compensation for its use.

@Drake I wish to convey firmly as owner of the right and request that you consult my lawyer Kofi Bentil kbentil@lexpraxis.net before you take any steps regarding claims for compensation for the use of the intellectual property of Mantse Aryeequaye. You’ve been notified.

Hi Mike @iamobrafour I’m disappointed at your actions. Would be good to tell the public the truth about this matter or I will be forced to lay out how you’ve never paid a dime for any of my works on your songs over the last 20yrs.