GhPageNewsRev Owusu Bempah breaks silence after arrest
Rev Owusu Bempah breaks silence after arrest

By Mr. Tabernacle
Rev. Owusu Bempah following his detention has spoken. He has asked his cronies to plead with the Acting IGP, Akuffo Dampare on his behalf to forgive him if he has done anything to offend him.

In a report by MyNewsGh, Owusu Bempah’s plea to the Acting Inspector General of Police is a result of treatment metered out to him at the hospital after he took ill hours after his remand by an Accra High Court.

He was in handcuffs whiles on the hospital bed on Monday. The report points out that the police officers who handcuffed Owusu Bempah were allegedly acting on strict orders from above.

The preacher initially when he was brought to the police hospital’s outpatient unit was without handcuffs when he was being examined by the doctors to stabilize his condition following his arrest.

After some time he was handcuffed to the bed by the police stationed by his side at the hospital. The officer was reportedly also acting on strict ‘order from above’.

We gathered amid the news of his admission that Owusu Bempah tried to reach his friends and connections at the higher offices in the country to come to his aid but all have proved futile.

Per MyNewsGh’s report, a confrontation ensued between NPP’s Hopeson Adorye (who led a visiting team to the hospital to see Bempah) and some armed police officers. The officers threatened to shoot the head of Mr Hopeson if he took a step.

This is after the police officers said they have an order to take off the drip on Rev. Bempah and take him back to the cells which Adorye, others opposed because they believe the pastor needed medical attention.

After a long heated argument, the handcuff was placed back on Rev. Owusu Bempah and he was sent back to the cells.

Bail Granted

Meanwhile, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been granted bail after spending two nights in Police cells. He was consented GHc 200,000 bail by an Accra High Court with 2 sureties.

Four other persons believed to be members of his church were also been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 with two sureties to be justified.

The court presided over by Justice Comfort K. Tasiame, ordered the accused persons to report to the Police every Friday till the final determination of the case.

Source:GHPAGE

