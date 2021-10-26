type here...
GhPageEntertainmentIGP Dampare spiritual father was the late T.B Joshua - Owusu Bempah
Entertainment

IGP Dampare spiritual father was the late T.B Joshua – Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
IGP Dampare spiritual father was the late T.B Joshua - Owusu Bempah
T.B Joshua-IGP-Dampare-Owusu-Bempah
- Advertisement -

The leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International Prophet Owusu Bempah has revealed that men of God shouldn’t be scared of the current IGP asking them to continue with what they do.

Over the years, we are informed issues of spirituality doesn’t go to court since there is nothing to prove if those things are true or false.

But things changed last week, as a popular man of God Jesus Ajoufe was picked up by the Ghana Police for his prophecy about Shatta Wale.

His arrest got a lot of people asking questions with some netizens applauding the new IGP George Dampare for this action.

Pastors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the new IGP, according to Prophet Owusu Bempah.

According to him, he doesn’t want to believe the IGP is against prophecies hence his action against the man of God.

He claimed that he learned that the late Prophet T.B Joshua was IGP Akuffo Dampare’s spiritual father, thus he can’t despise predictions.

Watch the video below:

IGP’s best buddy, according to the man of God, is Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, therefore his actions shouldn’t make him believe he despises prophecies.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
83 %
3.5mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News