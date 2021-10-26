- Advertisement -

The leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International Prophet Owusu Bempah has revealed that men of God shouldn’t be scared of the current IGP asking them to continue with what they do.

Over the years, we are informed issues of spirituality doesn’t go to court since there is nothing to prove if those things are true or false.

But things changed last week, as a popular man of God Jesus Ajoufe was picked up by the Ghana Police for his prophecy about Shatta Wale.

His arrest got a lot of people asking questions with some netizens applauding the new IGP George Dampare for this action.

Pastors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the new IGP, according to Prophet Owusu Bempah.

According to him, he doesn’t want to believe the IGP is against prophecies hence his action against the man of God.

He claimed that he learned that the late Prophet T.B Joshua was IGP Akuffo Dampare’s spiritual father, thus he can’t despise predictions.



IGP’s best buddy, according to the man of God, is Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, therefore his actions shouldn’t make him believe he despises prophecies.