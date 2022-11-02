IGP Dampare to arrest Shatta Wale again, this is why

The Inspector General of Police has found another reason to arrest reggae-dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

The imminent arrest of the “ON God” hitmaker has come on the back of allegations he has made against his former manager Bulldog.

Shatta Wale has revealed that Bulldog played a role in the murder of Kwaw Kese’s manager, Fennec Okeyere some years ago.

Since that case has not been closed, according to Entertainment Journalist, Caleb Nii Boye, the IGP has shown interest in bringing in Shatta Wale for questioning.

Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !!

And I am not joking about this time !!

I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready

This Akuffo addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!!

Watch how this ends !!!

You can’t fight time !!!

Months ago, Shatta Wale was arrested together with two others for creating a false alarm. They had to spend some days in prison after they were found guilty. How will this pan out for the SM president this time around?