I’ll beat any of my friends who call my husband by his first name – Lady

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Lady slapping someone
Slapping
A Twitter user has got people questioning her motive after she stated that she would slap any of her friends who call her husband by his first name.

This was after another netizen quizzed if people allowed their friends to call their boyfriends or girlfriends by their first name or if they added a title such as brother or sister in addressing them.

But the lady identified as Nana Firdausii responded to the tweet by indicating that she was ready to slap the hell out of any of her friends should they call her husband or boyfriend by his first name.

She posted: “As my friend, if you call my husband by his name wallahi I’ll first slap you and we’ll now fight (real fight o)and unfriend each other”.

See the screenshot of the post below:

Source:GhPage

