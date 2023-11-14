type here...
I’ll beat you if you misbehave – Bukom Banku tell Delay

By Qwame Benedict
Boxer Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku has warned Radio/TV personality Delay to comport herself before he disciplines her.

The boxer appeared as a guest on the controversial Delay Show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay where he was asked about some rumours in town stating that he was a wife-beater.

In his response, Bukom Banku admitted it by saying that he always beat his wives should they misbehave towards him.

When Delay probed him as to whether he was just using his strength on his wives and not outsiders, Bukom Banku stepped in to clarify that by saying he beats anyone who misbehaves towards him.

He went on to say that no one is spared adding that he wouldn’t hesitate to beat her even if she(Delay) misbehaves towards him in a manner he doesn’t like.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

