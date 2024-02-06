- Advertisement -

Rapper Kwame Yogot ahead of the 2024 elections has disclosed the amount of money he will be charging political parties seeking for his endorsement.

The musician born Kenneth Kyeremanteng has been vocal for some months now after Vice President Dr Bawumia and the NPP used his song for a campaign some months ago without consulting him.

Since then he has been lashing out at the party and asking them to do the needful.

Well, the cocoa season for some musicians is fast approaching thus the 2024 general elections and Kwame Yogot has revealed that he is not going to charge anything less than a billion dollars to endorse any political party.

According to him, people can charge any amount of money they want but they should keep in mind that the money would get finished and endorsing a political party is a risky thing to do.

He explained that what would be of him if he charged less and his career faded after endorsing them therefore he want to charge them big so that should incase his career takes a nose dive due to the endorsement, he has something to hold on to.

“Yeah we all need money but you can take a certain amount of money to endorse a political party but that money will surely get finished.

“How you want to build yourself, you have to make sure that you are building yourself properly but if I’m to take money to endorse a political party that will be a billion dollars.

“I won’t take an amount like $100,000 because I will finish spending that money so I’ll charge a huge amount that even if my career fades for endorsing a political party I know I have some money somewhere to work with.

“So any political party who is ready for an endorsement from me must be prepared because they have a lot to pay for my services,” he said.