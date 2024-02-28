- Advertisement -

In an era where people prefer money more than educational certificates, a student has mentioned that he is not part of the majority and would rather choose a first-class degree.

The student who is n level 100 at the University of Cape Coast and studying Procurement was asked about his experience so far in the school.

He admitted that there was pressure in the school and he had already written his first quiz that was a day after he reported to the school adding that he even got zero.

Fast forward, he was asked to choose between a 1st class degree and 1 million dollars. To the surprise of the host, he mentioned that he would choose a degree over a million dollars.

The host who was shocked asked him again since she thought the student didn’t hear her question well but he still repeated that he would choose his degree over a million dollars.

When he was asked why that decision, he disclosed that a first degree could make him more than that one million dollars in the right establishment.

