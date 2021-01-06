type here...
I’ll choose a motivational book over the bible on any day – Efia Odo

By Qwame Benedict
Actress and video vixen Andrea Owusu popularly known as Efia Odo has time without number stated she is not a Christian and a strong critic of the Christianity religion.

We have seen people who claim not to be Christians but read the holy book of the Christians which is the bible.

But in a Question and Answer session with fans on social media, Efia Odo boldly stated that she would rather choose a motivational book than read the bible.

One of her numerious followers requested that she reads John 3 Vrs 16, but Efia Odo in her response send a photo of a motivational book titled “The Laws of Human Nature” and added the caption, she would rather read that.

