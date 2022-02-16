“I’ll continue to speak my mind without fear” – Abronye DC speaks after arrest and bail

- Advertisement -

Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that despite his detention for suggesting that former President John Mahama was organizing a coup, he will continue to speak his opinion.

“No amount of populist jail will injunct me from screaming out or saying my views,” he remarked for the first time since his detention and subsequent bail.

He also expressed some reservations about the Inspector General of Police.

“I will come out with certain personal difficulties I have with the IGP in the coming days,” he told the reporters.

“As for today, I’ll follow my lawyers’ advice so that when I get home, I can properly counsel myself.” I’m pleased with the bail… My lawyers have stated that this is not an offense for which they will deny me bail. That is why the judge released me on bond. It wasn’t like the cops were on the lookout for me. Yesterday, I personally visited the regional police headquarters. They purposefully put me off in order to keep me in jail. I’m not afraid of stuff like this because I’m a politician. He went on to say, “This will not distract or disturb me.”

Background

The Accra Regional Command detained Abronye DC on Tuesday after he accepted their offer to investigate the claims.

He was then charged with fake news dissemination and offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace.

Mr. Baffoe has pleaded not guilty to all of the accusations leveled against him.

According to the police, a preliminary inquiry found that his allegations against the former NDC flagbearer are false and likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Mr. Baffoe is claimed to have stated that Mr. Mahama met with Al-Qaeda extremists to discuss ways to destabilize the ruling party.

He stated Mr. Mahama approached the organization in an attempt to re-elect him as president.

In response to the arrest of #FixTheCountry chairman Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, the NPP spokesperson made these claims on Accra’s Hot 93.9 FM.