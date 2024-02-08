type here...
Entertainment

I’ll curse you if you advise me to help Moesha Boduong – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Afia Schwarzenegger has issued a warning to her fans and netizens not to advise her to assist her erstwhile confidante Moesha Budong once more.

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy declared that she would not hesitate to curse anyone who approached her and suggested they could help Moesha Budong.

She asserts that her curses will undoubtedly be effective.

Afia Schwarzenegger claims that although she had assisted Moesha Budong in the early stages of her illness, both she and her family had shown her lack of gratitude.

In a video available online, she claimed that she had to cut short her business trip to Dubai after she heard that her friend Moesha was not feeling well and needed financial help.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, while rushing through things to make it to Ghana to help her friend out, she lost her bag and also lost some important things at the airport.

She claimed that she has already spent Ghc 170k thus 1.7 billion old cedis on the health care of Moesha but the latter’s family showed no gratitude for everything she had done for them.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

