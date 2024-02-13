- Advertisement -

Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha and the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries has issued a warning to Afia Schwarzenegger.

It is known that Prophet Kumchacha and Afia Schwarzenegger have not been in the good books of each other for years now.

In a recent submission on the radio, Prophet Kumchacha questioned why Afia Schwarzenegger is always poking her nose into people’s affairs without being invited.

According to him, what even angers him more is the fact that Afia Schwarzenegger is just spewing rubbish and making unnecessary comments about the lives of celebrities and other personalities in the country.

At this point, he issued a warning to Afia Schwarzenegger not to dare attack him because he spoke about her adding that he wouldn’t hesitate to deal with her ruthlessly.

When the host quizzed him on why he wouldn’t ignore Afia Schwarzenegger since he is a man of God and needs to forgive her.

He responded: “She [Afia Schwarzenegger] interferes in issues that don’t concern her because she thinks she is loud. God lives in me but I don’t care. So if you are a woman and you think you’re rude so you will attack me for sharing an opinion about you, come forth, and I will insult and deal with you ruthlessly.”