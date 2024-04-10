“I’ll exchange you for curtains” – Afia Schwar goes deep into Nana Aba’s alleged nufuo video plus dirty secrets

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has reacted to Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Sandra Ankobiah’s clash with Henry Fitz.

The skeleton in the closet was unleashed after the State declared Henry Fitz wanted in a writ of summons that went viral 2 days ago.

According to the state, Henry alongside two other accomplices will endure the full weight of the law for sharing nudity involving Serwaa Amihere online.

This move triggered Henry Fitz to also take to his social to go deep into what allegedly happened between him, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba and Sandra Ankobiah.

According to Henry, Nana Aba tried to link him up with Sandra Ankobiah despite knowing well that he was dating Serwaa Amihere.

The businessman also alleged in another writeup that he slept with Serwaa Amihere a day after his wedding.

And for Sandra Ankobiah, Nana Aba wanted to trade her to him in return of fridge.

Reacting to all these allegations, Afia Schwar has hilariously remarked that she will also exchange Nana Aba for curtains.

As stated by Afia Schwar, despite Nana Aba’s buoyant lifestyle on social media, she’s still a tenant.

Afia Schwar also trolled Nana Aba for sending a video of her boobs to Stone to help her pay her rent and also furniture.

Schwar further described Nana Aba as a pimp who gives out young ladies to rich men for cash.

Watch the video below to know more…