A suspect who has been arrested by the police has pleaded with a policeman to let him go promising to give money in exchange for his freedom.

In a video available and sighted online, the suspect was handcuffed and was in the bucket of the Police van transporting him to the Police station.

The suspect was having a conversation with the Police officer at the back trying to persuade him to let me go away but the officer refused to budge.

The suspect is heard telling the officer that he was ready to give him an amount of 50K to let him go scot free but the officer responded negatively promising to make the suspect suffer in cells.

Even though the police promised to make matters difficult for the suspect, the suspect informed him that he would be out in one year and that he would teach the officer and his family a lesson.

Watch the video: