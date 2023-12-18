type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleI'll give you 50k - Suspect tells Police officer after he was...
Lifestyle

I’ll give you 50k – Suspect tells Police officer after he was arrested

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Police-and-suspect
Police-and-suspect
- Advertisement -

A suspect who has been arrested by the police has pleaded with a policeman to let him go promising to give money in exchange for his freedom.

In a video available and sighted online, the suspect was handcuffed and was in the bucket of the Police van transporting him to the Police station.

The suspect was having a conversation with the Police officer at the back trying to persuade him to let me go away but the officer refused to budge.

The suspect is heard telling the officer that he was ready to give him an amount of 50K to let him go scot free but the officer responded negatively promising to make the suspect suffer in cells.

Even though the police promised to make matters difficult for the suspect, the suspect informed him that he would be out in one year and that he would teach the officer and his family a lesson.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, December 18, 2023
Accra
haze
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
66 %
2.9mph
27 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more