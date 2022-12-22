Popular Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong may have had us all fooled to believe she is mentally unstable and needs help.

It would be recalled the actress, in June 2021, repented to become a staunch Christian after going through a devastating and mysterious phase in her life.

As scary as the situation was, Moesha slammed into depression to the verge of committing sucide and even went as far as selling off most of her properties.

She reportedly burnt some of her personal stuff that contravenes her newly found religion.

However, it appears all the heartbreaking timeline of incidents portrayed by the actress were intentional.

Recently, Moesha bounced back to social media after a long hiatus and shared energetic and seductive videos of herself dancing carefreely in a place that seemed like a club.

Reacting to the messages she received from loved ones, Moesha wrote; “I’m soo stubborn because when I post the best dance videos no one calls me or texts me but when I intentionally fall off everyone is posting and remembering me lol. I would always give you all a reason to have my name on your lips and make me rich,”