I’ll love my wife more if she cheats on me – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian hiplife musician and rap doctor, Okyeame Kwame has expressed an unconventional perspective on infidelity in relationships.

According to the “Made in Ghana” ambassador, he would appreciate it if his wife honestly confess to him about cheating because it would signify transparency in their relationship and boost up their love.

In an interview with Bola Ray on StarChat, Okyeame Kwame stated that he would love his wife even more if she admitted to infidelity.

“I’ll love my wife more if she tells me she cheated on me because it means I’m in a relationship with an honest human being” he said.

The activist earlier in interview, revealed that infidelity from his partner doesn’t affect him directly.

According to him, when one partner cheats on the other in a relationship, it primarily affects the person who cheated.

He explained that the person going on a cheating spree is rather disgracing him/herself.