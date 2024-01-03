type here...
Entertainment

I’ll marry 10 times if my husbands divorces me 10 times– Maame Yeboah Asiedu spits on critics

By Osei Emmanuel
Popular Ghana media personality and marital therapist, Maame Yeboah Asiedu recently found her way into the trends when she wedded again following the end of her 19-year-old marriage.

She has been chastised by fellow Ghanaians for getting to a young man who works and resides in the USA so as to get access to his green card.

In the middle of all this brouhaha, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has finally let the cat out of the bag and made known her part of the issue.

Maame Yeboah Asiedu in a self-recorded footage made it clear that she had nothing to do with her previous marriage’s dissolution.

According to her, her ex-husband initiated the process of annulment since he declared he had lost interest in the marriage.

According to Maame Yeboah, she did all in her power to hold on to her previous marriage, but alas, she was ultimately unsuccessful.

