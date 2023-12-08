type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI’ll marry four women to honour what my father taught me —...
Entertainment

I’ll marry four women to honour what my father taught me — Grand P

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Eudoxi Yao heartbroken again as Grand P finds new love after proposing to her
- Advertisement -

Popular Guinean socialite and musician, Grand P has affirmed his stance on marrying four women because that is what his father taught him.

Grand P was accused by his Voluptuous girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao of liking many women.

Speaking on Joy Prime, he admitted the accusation, saying it is the women who rather like to come around him because he is famous.

When asked if he was scared of losing Eudoxie,  he said “no”.

Grand P and his curvy girlfriend touched down in Ghana on Tuesday for Business reasons.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport caught the attention of a lot, including workers at the airport.

TODAY

Friday, December 8, 2023
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
1.6mph
20 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways