I’ll marry four women to honour what my father taught me — Grand P

Popular Guinean socialite and musician, Grand P has affirmed his stance on marrying four women because that is what his father taught him.

Grand P was accused by his Voluptuous girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao of liking many women.

Speaking on Joy Prime, he admitted the accusation, saying it is the women who rather like to come around him because he is famous.

When asked if he was scared of losing Eudoxie, he said “no”.

Grand P and his curvy girlfriend touched down in Ghana on Tuesday for Business reasons.

Their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport caught the attention of a lot, including workers at the airport.