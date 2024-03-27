“I’ll never data a woman who cannot spend on me” — Joeboy reveals

- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinfenwa-Donus, popularly known as Joeboy says his red flag in a relationship is a woman who doesn’t spend on him.

The singer stated this in an interview with Tacha Akide at CoolFm Lagos.

They were speaking on diverse topics and Tacha inquired his red flags in relationships.

He explains that he doesn’t even want all her money because whatever she does, he would balance it out.

However, he wants to know that whatever he provides, she would also be able to reciprocate.

The singer is currently in a relationship with a mystery woman for over two years and he claims he has spent over N50 Million during the course of their relationship.