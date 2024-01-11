I’ll never let the world know about my relationship with Mcbrown through a book – Okyeame Kwame

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has stated against tarnishing the reputation of his ex-partners for financial gain.

This is in contrast to Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ which went viral and gained massive attention for its scandalous content.

Okyeame Kwame stated that he would rather face hunger than resort to such tactics.

He emphasized his commitment to avoiding controversies surrounding his past relationships, even if it means sacrificing financial opportunities.

He said;

“The most important thing to me in this world is peace. So anything which does not bring peace I am not interested.

If I am writing a book and I have to include issues with McBrown in this case the negative ones for the book to sell out, then hunger should kill me. I am not interested because it won’t bring peace between myself and McBrown.”