A fan has excitedly said he will keep and preserve Davido’s singlet, which was gifted to him on stage.

His reaction came after OBO took off his singlet and allowed him to have it after grabbing and holding on to it.

The viral video shows how the gentleman was so focused on getting the singlet and would not allow Davido to go until his demands were met.

When asked about his plans for the singlet, he responded that he wouldn’t wash it because he wanted everyone in the room to feel Davido’s energy.