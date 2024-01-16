type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews“I’ll not date again because men keep using and breaking my heart"...
News

“I’ll not date again because men keep using and breaking my heart” – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah cries

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Dr UN has a big manhood - Joyce Dzidzor Mensah
- Advertisement -

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, the controversial former AIDS Ambassador has shared that she is no longer interested in pursuing romantic relationships, citing multiple heartbreaks as her primary reason.

Joyce made this revelation in an interview with Graphic Showbiz where she expressed her reluctance to venture into another romantic relationship anytime soon due to the significant emotional toll she has endured in her past relationships.

According to her, heartbreaks from previous relationships have left her weary, prompting her to prioritize self-healing over romantic entanglements.

She said;

I can’t see myself dating any man anytime soon because of the heartbreaks I have suffered from my previous relationships. I am an easygoing person, but when it comes to relationships, it is different.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

I have been through a lot, and I am tired of heartbreaks,”

TODAY

Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Accra
few clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
58 %
2.2mph
20 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more