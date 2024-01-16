“I’ll not date again because men keep using and breaking my heart” – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah cries

- Advertisement -

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, the controversial former AIDS Ambassador has shared that she is no longer interested in pursuing romantic relationships, citing multiple heartbreaks as her primary reason.

Joyce made this revelation in an interview with Graphic Showbiz where she expressed her reluctance to venture into another romantic relationship anytime soon due to the significant emotional toll she has endured in her past relationships.

According to her, heartbreaks from previous relationships have left her weary, prompting her to prioritize self-healing over romantic entanglements.

She said;

“I can’t see myself dating any man anytime soon because of the heartbreaks I have suffered from my previous relationships. I am an easygoing person, but when it comes to relationships, it is different.

I have been through a lot, and I am tired of heartbreaks,”