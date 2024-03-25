“I’ll only marry a man who has a Range Rover, Benz, BMW and huge bank account” – Lady sets standards for men

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has boldly revealed in an interview the requirements a man must meet before he can marry her.

According to her, she would require a man to have a Range Rover, Benz, BMW, several other latest cars, and at least ?100 million before she can accept his marriage proposal.

In the said video making rounds on TikTok, the lady could be heard speaking about her ideal man, maintaining that if a man wants to marry her, he must be well-off and own properties all over Lagos, as she wouldn’t want to suffer alongside her kids if he doesn’t.

She reveals that the said man must have a Range Rover, Benz, BMW, and several others.

Regarding finances, she added that he must have at least ?100 million in his bank account.

The statement of the Nigerian lady attracted the attention of many individuals who have stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.