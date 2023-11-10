type here...
“I’ll rather eat shit than to join Arsenal” – Adekunle Gold declines invitation offer

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Multiple award winning Nigerian artiste, Adekunle Gold has refused to leave Manchester United for Arsenal.

The afrobeat crooner lamented Manchester United’s 4-3 Champions League loss to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Adekunle Gold stated on his official Twitter account that he loved the Red Devils too much to have his heart broken by their poor play.

“I love this club way too much for this constant heartache,” he wrote.

An Arsenal fan who felt his plight and wanted to help him regain his confidence back asked the music star to join the Gunners l

Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“Come to Arsenal AG”.

But in his response, Adekunle Gold said he would rather eat shit than leave Manchester United for Arsenal.

“I’d rather eat shit!”  Adekunle Gold tweeted.

