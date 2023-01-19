type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I'll seek revenge against you" - Deewills threatens father, this is why
Entertainment

“I’ll seek revenge against you” – Deewills threatens father, this is why

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Deewills threatens revenge against his overbearing and strict father, Archbishop Duncan Williams

Daniel Duncan Williams, aka DeeWillz, has threatened to seek revenge against his overbearing and strict father, Archbishop Duncan Williams.

After he was detained by the police and thrown into a psychiatric hospital, DeeWilllls called on the public to help him seek justice against his father.

According to him, he had tried to escape to Nigeria to go see his girlfriend. He gave his parents an excuse because they wouldn’t allow him to if they knew his intentions.

No sooner had he arrived at the airport to take his flight than he was arrested and detained by the police.

According to him, his father got wind of his decision to leave home and thus called for his arrest after he had sent his personal security over.

Deewills cried over the fact that his parents are too controlling and do not allow him to have his freedom. Although he has decided not to follow in the footsteps of his father by becoming a pastor, he has not been allowed to have his peace.

Sharing a video on social media and tagging his father, DeeWills said he would surely seek revenge by breaking up with his father and seeking his eventual emancipation.

Because i decided to travel alone withought informing my family (which is my own choice) due to this exact reason. I have been detained by police and doctors and put in a psychiatric ward for nothing. @ArchbishopNick i will have my justice. My God will arise. It is well ??

There has been continuous bad blood between Deewills and his father, the Archbishop, with the two yet to find an amicable solution to their fallout.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, January 19, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.2mph
    40 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News