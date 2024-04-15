type here...
I’m available to perform at Fella Makafui’s marriage to another man – Medikal

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaians and fans of both Medikal and Fella Makafui are now in a dilemma with the happenings in the relationship of the two entertainers.

Weeks ago, Medikal stated that he had broken up with his actress wife adding that they are now co-parenting to take care of their daughter Island.

Recently, Fella Makafui has also granted an interview and stated that she is still married to the rapper and would even fly to London to support him as he prepares for his show at the 02 Arena.

Well, Medikal is back again; this time around he is stating that he will be readily available to perform at the marriage of Fella Makafui if she chooses to marry again.

According to Medikal, they disagreed on so many things in their marriage but one thing remains: Fella is the mother of his daughter.

He continued that it is all about love and Fella is a great person.

“We were disagreeing on many things, and that’s how it was. The love may have faded, but she remains my baby mama.

Even if she marries someone else, I will still perform at her wedding. It’s all about love, and I have a child with her. She is a great person, despite our disagreements,” he stated.

Source:GhPage

