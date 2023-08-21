type here...
“I’m breaking up with my boyfriend because he claims I fart too much” – Angry lady blast

By Osei Emmanuel
A woman’s relationship is in trouble because her boyfriend is uncomfortable with her farting habit. She revealed their disagreement recently escalated and forced them to sleep in separate rooms after a heated argument.

The woman asked for advice, questioning whether her belief that farting is a normal bodily function was justified.

A woman was left feeling upset after her boyfriend of almost two years asked her to act more like a lady because she farts while at home.

She disclosed that her man has been getting frustrated with her because he says she farts too much at home, which disgusts him.

She recounted instances where her partner grew grumpy and even accused her of intentionally letting out gas, which she denied.

“I have been with my partner for almost two years, and we just moved in together about four months ago. Lately, he’s been getting really frustrated with me because he says I fart too much at home, which disgusts him. I tend to fart a few times at night, and he gets super grumpy and has accused me of doing it on purpose (I’m not),” the British woman wrote.

The issue came to a head when she accidentally farted in the kitchen, leading to a heated argument between the couple.

“I am extremely fed up with him treating me like what I’m doing is unnatural and always telling me I must be more like a lady. I feel like I should be able to fart in my own home without judgment. I told him I was sick and tired of his attitude and acting like I was some freak for doing something that everyone does. We’re now in separate rooms, not speaking because of the fight. Am I crazy for thinking farting is normal” she asked

