“I’m broke and going through hardship” – Cecilia Dapaah begs court to unfreeze her bank accounts

- Advertisement -

Former and embattled sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has pleaded with the high court to compel the OSP to unfreeze her bank accounts.

According to her, the action by the OSP has brought her undue hardship and stress as she’s rendered broke.

The OSP’s action is part of an ongoing corruption and corruption-related investigation of the minister.

Then on September 11, 2023, the OSP applied for confirmation of the freezing and seizure of a total of GH¢2.83 million, and the case was scheduled to be heard on October 18, 2023.

Unhappy with the scheduled October 18 date for the hearing of the case, Dapaah stated in her affidavit that the case should be heard on October 11, 2023.